Thermop in action tonight; LVHS and WIHS Girls ranked in Top Five; WIHS, WRHS, and Dubois Boys BB ranked

By Travis Gupton Sports director at the Wind River Radio Network.

This is what is happening in the world of Local Sports.

The WyoPreps.com Coaches & Media Girls and Boys Basketball Polls were revealed today.

On the girls side the Lander Lady Tigers are now ranked number 4 after not being ranked last week. They received 117 points to take fourth.

The Lady Chiefs took the third spot in the polls in the 2A with 147 points.

On the boys side Riverton just missed being ranked this week coming in sixth with 36 points in the 4A conference.

Wyoming Indian and Wind River took the 4th and 5th spot in the 2A. The Chiefs took fourth with 90 points and the Cougars took 5th with 69 points.

Upton beat out Dubois in the 1A conference for the top spot. Upton took first with 225 points while the Rams took second with 177.

In other Fremont County Sports:

The Thermopolis Bobcats and Lady Bobcats are in action tonight as they take on Burlington. Thermopolis is averaging 57.8 points and allowing 55.7 in the 3A conference on the boys side. Burlington is averaging 56.4 points per game while allowing 61.5 points a game in the 1A conference. For the girls Burlington is averaging 57.3 points per game while only giving up 33.9 points a game. That is number one in conference 1A. For the Lady Bobcats they rank near the bottom in the 3A conference only scoring 29.9 points a game while giving up 46.7 a game.

You can catch all the action tonight on 101.7 KDNO with tip off of the girls game scheduled for 5:30 p.m. with the boys game to follow around 7 p.m. You can also get the games on our wyotoday app as well as Youtube and Facebook.

The Riverton Wolverines will be in Lander tonight as they talk on the Tigers in a wrestling dual. This will be the last dual for both teams before regionals coming up. Jv is scheduled to begin at 5 with varsity to follow.

The Riverton swim team Will host a meet tonight at the aquatic center on the campus of riverton high school.. The meet is scheduled for 4 p. M. tonight