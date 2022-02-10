Three Drunk Drivers caught on Wednesday in Riverton

Riverton Police Reports from 2/9/22 to 2/10/22 at 7 a.m.

Patrol Calls:

A hit and run vehicle crash was reported at 12:21 p.m. at an address on South Third East involving a parked 2013 Chevrolet.

A two vehicle crash was reported at 3:58 p.m. on Cheryl Sue Drive where a Nissan was struck by another vehicle. According to a RPD report, the at fault driver was cited.

A report is pending on an Eluding Police incident reported at 11:47 a.m. at North 9th East and East Fremont. A 2011 Hyundai took off from officers with three individuals inside.

A deer was struck by a vehicle on North Federal Boulevard at 6:53 p.m.

Arrests and Citations:

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Ashley Harvey, 31, Riverton was arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 10:22 .m. on Sycamore Drive.

An 18-year-old Female of Riverton was issued a citation for passing a school bus at 12:28 p.m. on West Park Avenue.

David Apodaca, 66, Riverton, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence (DWUI) at 5:32 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard.

A 54-year-old male was trespassed from a business on West Main Street at 6:53 p.m.

Robert Caines, 25, Riverton, arrested for DWUI at 10:29 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal. Caines was stopped after driving at a speed estimated around 80 mph in town with a damaged vehicle.

Thalia Vaquera, 21, Riverton was arrested for DWUI at 1:33 a.m. on East Main Street in Riverton.

Riverton Police Report from 2/8/22 to 2/9/22 at 7 a.m.

The RPD responded to 22 calls for service on Wednesday. There were no arrests reported.

Patrol Calls:

There was a dog at large call at 7:16 a.m. at South Broadway and East Main Street.

An animal problem was reported at 10:02 a.m. on Eastview Drive

A verbal argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend was reported on College View Drive at 2:12 p.m. The RPD reported the female was fine.

A 57-year-old Riverton man was trespassed from a residence in town at 11:04 a.m. The report was made at the Riverton Police Station.

A verbal argument at an address on Elk Drive was reported at 4:57 p.m. by a neighbor down the street. RPD reported the parties were okay.

There were four juvenile problems reported on Wednesday, none of which resulted in an arrest.