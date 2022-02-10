Riverton Meat Processor awarded Gold Medals in National Competition

From Carol Harper, The Ranger

A Riverton butcher shop has been awarded the top prizes in multiple categories by the German Butchers’ Association and the American Association of Meat Processors. The competition was in quality for Sausage and Ham with its Salami, Slab Bacon, Bone-in Ham and Coarse Ground Buffalo Hot Dog entries.

Gold medals for the winning entries will be awarded to the shop’s owners, Davie and Maggie Haworth, at the annual convention of the Meat Processors Association in Iowa later this year. Clark’s Meat House is located at 120 West Fremont Street behind A.D. Martin Lumber.