Man Rams Vehicle into Residence Multiple Times during Domestic Issue

Article Updated: February 10, 2022
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported one arrest on Wednesday. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law

Arrested was Kenneth s. Woolsey, 57, Lander, for Aggravated Assault and Battery. Woolsey is alleged to have rammed his own vehicle multiple times into own home during a domestic dispute while the victim was inside the residence at 6:03 p.m. in the 4600 block of Highway 287 North of Lander at Milford. The victim was not injured. 

Patrol Reports:

Deputies are investigating a reported case of child abuse that was reported in the Riverton area at 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

A report was received of some horses not being taken care of in a pasture on Bald Mountain Road near Dubois. 

There was one coroner call in Riverton on Wednesday.

 

