Man Rams Vehicle into Residence Multiple Times during Domestic Issue

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported one arrest on Wednesday. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Arrested was Kenneth s. Woolsey, 57, Lander, for Aggravated Assault and Battery. Woolsey is alleged to have rammed his own vehicle multiple times into own home during a domestic dispute while the victim was inside the residence at 6:03 p.m. in the 4600 block of Highway 287 North of Lander at Milford. The victim was not injured.

Patrol Reports:

Deputies are investigating a reported case of child abuse that was reported in the Riverton area at 1:03 p.m. on Wednesday.

A report was received of some horses not being taken care of in a pasture on Bald Mountain Road near Dubois.

There was one coroner call in Riverton on Wednesday.