First Lady Touted Hunger Initiative at Farm and Ranch Days on Wednesday

Wyoming’s First Lady Jennie Gordon has encouraged local farm and ranchers to get on board with her statewide Hunger Initiative “because no child should ever face the day hungry.” Gordon also said that if a child is hungry, that also means others in the family unit are also hungry, from parents and grandparents to Aunts and Uncles. According to the group’s statistics, some 30,000 children in Wyoming go hungry.

Shortly after her husband Governor Mark Gordon took office, the First Lady was asked what area of influence she wanted to pursue. Having grown up in agriculture, she told a Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days audience Tuesday that it would be food insecurity.

“When the pandemic hit, I knew people would need help,” she said, “and I began an effort to promote the various food pantries in around the state because people needed to know where food was available.”

The First Lady began her initiative with the overall umbrella of the Wyoming Hunger Initiative, which then grew to include such programs at Food From the Field with wild game donations, Food from Farm and Ranch with donations of beef from around the state and special food distributions around Thanksgiving and Christmas, in addition to the local food pantries. One of the earlier donations came from the meat processing plant in Hudson, and more recently from Riverton Meat Packing.

The program awarded $104,000 in 2020 to anti-hunger organizations and $51,751 in 2021 for a total of over $150,000 in the past two years. The 2022 grant cycle opens in March.

Gordon said the success of the program occurred because of developing relationships with producers around the state. And she mentioned that the Initiative most recently paid off all of the school lunch debt that students owned across the state “so they don’t have to worry about that and can start this fall with a clean slate at their schools.” She credited Dan Starks from Dubois for his significant contribution to that program.

Gordon said in the Fremont, Sweetwater and Carbon County area, her “Regional Champion” is Deanna Trumble at the First Stop Help Center in Lander, who coordinates food collection and distribution here.

Statewide donations of wild game, beef and fruits and vegetables are now a staple of the program. From the ag side, Gordon is encouraging those who grow crops or gardens, “to plant an extra row or two for the food program and then donate that. If we all pull together we’ll make the programs successful.