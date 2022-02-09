Sports Update 02-09-22

By Travis Gupton, Wyotoday.com

This is your Sports Update for February 9th 2022.

We are 10 days away from the regional wrestling tournaments for all conferences.

The regionals will be in Greybull and Lander this year.

Wind River, Dubois and Shoshoni will compete at the Greybull site on Friday February 18th while Lander Valley, Thermopolis and Riverton will compete in Lander on the 19th

Each school will have one final dual before the regionals this weekend.

Riverton will compete in a dual against Lander Valley on Thursday night in Lander. Matches will start with the JV at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.

Wind River, Shoshoni, and Dubois will compete at the Carbon County Invite (Saratoga) at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday

The Thermopolis Bobcats will be in Buffalo on Friday for a dual. First match is scheduled for noon.

The State tournament is scheduled for the 25th-26th in Casper this month.

In other Fremont County Sports:

The Rivalry between Wind River and Wyoming Indian will be renewed on Saturday as the Cougars and Chiefs will meet in Pavilion. Both teams will compete again next Tuesday in Ethete.

We are less than three weeks away from the end of the 2021-22 basketball season. The 1A/2A regionals will take place 24-26 of this month in Lander and Riverton respectively while the 3A/4A regionals will be the March 3-5 in Riverton.

Lastly, Today we are less than a month away from Fremont County Soccer. Most schools in Fremont County have the beginning of March as their first practice and then the first game soon after. We will have more information on the upcoming soccer season coming up soon.

