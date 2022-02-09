Riverton Schools Showing Improvement in K-5 Achievement

Some Elementary Student Scores now higher than the state averages

The Riverton School Board Tuesday night spent a portion of its meeting discussing fundamental systems to educate children.

Trustee Carl Manning said he was distressed to learn that the district is not doing as well as he thought it was in helping a subgroup of students make it to the finish line. “I thought we did a good job, but the guiding group said the data shows that is not true,” he said. “It has really changed how I view what we are doing.”

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan acknowledged that education is hard and boosting kids in poverty has been a target of the district for the past five years. “That’s why we created the Aspen Learning Center for kindergarten and the pre-kindergarten program there. We were doing Kinderboost programs to get their reading scores up by third grade, and we are making progress with that,” she said. “In fact, for the first time in maybe forever, our scores are now higher than the state averages. Those are the kids that needed the extra help and we’re starting to see results in third grade now, not just in reading but also in math.”

Flanagan also said the district is seeing good growth overall in K-5. “It is a difficult thing to pinpoint what we need to attack so we need to attack several things,” she said. “When you put our schools side-by-side and look at the previous WYCAS accountability to the current WYTOP scores, you can see the growth.

The Superintendent said one of the major challenges in boosting the student is getting them in the classroom. “If we have attendance levels for a student at 80 to 90 percent, that looks okay, but when you realize that is about 17 days of instruction, that doesn’t look so good. We want kids to be at school at lest 90 or more percent of the time.

Flanagan said the district is making attendance a new “target” and mentioned the new attendance program that began this past fall when staff follow-up on kids not going to school. “We need early intervention to get those kids to school. The Data is telling us that kids living in poverty have poor attendance, that’s why we have to go get them to school, and help change their direction.”

Manning said he just needed some reassurance.

School Board Chairwoman Lynette Jeffries acknowledged Manning’s angst, but said the problem “is not just in our community, but is systemic nationwide.”

In other business at Tuesday’s meeting:

• Flanagan said the district’s new Activity Bus has arrived and it was under budget. She said plans are being made to add some Wolverine branding to the bus since it’s used for activities.

• The Board accepted the retirement of Pamela Pince as a Riverton High School Alternative Program Science Teach effective at the end of the current school year. The board accepted the retirement “with regret and appreciation.” Board members and Flanagan all said, “It was sad to see Pamela go because she has made such an impact in our district.” Flanagan also noted she appreciated the early retirement notice “because this will be a hard job to fill and it gives us a head start to find a replacement.”

•¨ Employment contracts for the 2022-23 School Year for the district’s Administrators and Supervisors were approved as follows:

Assistant Superintendent Jodi Ibach; Business Manager Matthew Gonzales; Special Services and Alt Program Director Dallas Myers; High School Principal John Griffith; Assistant HS Principal and Activities Director Reggie Miller; Assistant HS Principal Kristy Richmond; Middle School Principal Aziz Waheed; Assistant MS Principal Tyler Jordan; Frontier Academy Principal Justin Taylor; Rendezvous Principal Karly Ward; Ashgrove Principal NeCole Hernandez, Aspen Early Learning Center Principal Sheryl Esposito; Jackson Principal Jeffrey Sandlian, Willow Creek Principal, Jeremy Hill, plus Technology Coordinator Myron Peabody, Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Ted May, Supervisor of Transportation Tracy Shepardson, Supervisor of Aquatic Center Kristi Spriggs, Personnel manager Karen Wardner and Nutrition and Food Service Director Jan Stanfield.

Contract details on the above will be determined at a later date.