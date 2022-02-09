Local Newspapers Transfer Ownership to its Employees

The staff of Fremont County Newspapers The Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River News have joined the staff of WyoTodayMedia and the Wind River Radio Network in becoming employee owners of their respective businesses. In an all-staff meeting Monday afternoon at the Riverton paper’s newsroom, local businesswoman Grace Andrus announced the deal. Andrus purchased the papers from the long time owners the Peck family and brothers Steve and Chris Peck last month.

On Monday, Andrus told the assembled employees that she wanted to do something special for them and she said she didn’t expect it to happen so quickly, but said she was happy it did. On February 1, Andrus said her Wyoming Media LLC transferred its stake of the papers to Edwards Group Holdings, an employee owned company that also owns Wyotoday.com and the Wind River Radio Network stations of KTAK, KVOW, KFCW, KDNO and KWYW.

Andrus said Edwards “has the experience and the resources to help make these newspaper the best they can be, and our local employees get to have a stake in that.”

