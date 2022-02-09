Frontier Academy Graduated another student Tuesday

The Riverton School Board looked on for one of its favorite duties Tuesday night when a Frontier Academy Diploma was presented to Grayce Fike before a full house of family and friends at the Central Office Boardroom. Board Chair Lynette Jeffres made the presentation.

In accepting her diploma, Fike thanked the school board for the Frontier Academy program. “If not for it, I would not be here today,” she said. “The staff at Frontier has gone out of their way to make sure the students there have everything they need. All you have to bring is a good vibe. It was rough but we made it. Thank you for being my rock. I appreciate all of you greatly for contributing to my success.”





Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan told Grayce that the district was proud of the time and effort and work ethic that it took “to bring you to this point. Everyone has a path, and you took yours and it does our heart good that you took advantage of the opportunity,” she said. “I also want our graduates to know that we can offer the opportunity, but you have to commit to it, you have to do it and now you know that you can succeed.”