UW Announces Spring 2022 Student-Teacher Placements

More than 150 student teachers were placed in schools throughout Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.

Student teaching is the final stop prospective teachers have on their journey to become professional educators. UW students have experience in classrooms during practicums as well as using virtual reality simulators to gain knowledge and experience before the student-teaching process. Although these steps are useful, this is the first test of their abilities to lead real classrooms alongside supportive mentor teachers.

“Students get firsthand knowledge and experience of how a classroom operates from day to day, minute by minute,” says Elizabeth McMahan, director of student teaching in the UW College of Education. “They see the chaos that can occur, the planning that needs to take place, the instructional supports that are in place, and all of the other components that go into making not only a classroom successful, but the school successful.”

Student teachers enter the program with a wide array of knowledge they learned in their UW coursework for their intended grade level or content area. Leading up to the classroom, students are put in practicum experiences that provide them with settings where they can actively observe and put into practice what they are learning at UW.

“They will most likely be exhausted, both mentally and physically, after their first few days, but it is important to go into student teaching with an open mind and positive attitude,” McMahan says. “They should know they are not alone during their residency; we are all here to support the student teacher.”

The student teachers have been working in the classrooms since the beginning of January.

— Fremont County School District 1: Sally Schroeder, Laramie, elementary education, first grade, Gannett Peak Elementary.

— Fremont County School District 25: Courtney Derby, Lander, elementary education, kindergarten, Aspen Early Learning Center; Cheyanne Jordan, Saratoga, elementary education, kindergarten, Aspen Early Learning Center; and Mark Star, Laramie, elementary education, kindergarten, Aspen Early Learning Center.

— Hot Springs County School District 1: Kylie Woffinden, Worland, secondary English with concurrent English, sixth grade, Thermopolis Middle School.

— Washakie County School District 1: Cherith Ferrett, Worland, elementary education, third grade, South Side Elementary; Emma Reid, Worland, secondary social studies, Worland High School; and Rebecca Ruffi, Laramie, secondary agriculture education, Worland High School.

Other placements include:

— Albany County School District 1: Wendy Araiza, Greybull, secondary Spanish education with concurrent Spanish, Laramie Middle School; Blayne Baker, Sheridan, elementary education, kindergarten, Slade Elementary; Katelyn Blattner, Wichita, Kan., secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Laramie Middle School; Karson Bradley, Big Piney, elementary education, first grade, dual language immersion, Slade Elementary; Alicia Clarke, Riverton, secondary English with concurrent English, Laramie High School; Cooper Crockett, Pinedale, elementary education, second grade, Spring Creek Elementary; Josie Fettig, Sheridan, secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Laramie High School; and Emma Fortunato, Fort Collins, Colo., secondary social studies, Laramie High School.

Also, Molly Green, Sheridan, elementary education, fourth grade, UW Lab School; Katrin Herden, Laramie, elementary education, kindergarten, UW Lab School; Alex Hunt, Laramie, secondary Spanish education with concurrent Spanish, UW Lab School; Paige Johnson, Laramie, secondary social studies, Laramie High School; Courtney Kershner, Laramie, elementary education, fifth grade, Indian Paintbrush Elementary; Christina Lorenz, Laramie, elementary education, kindergarten, Linford Elementary; Mariana Marvel, Wasilla, Alaska, secondary English education with concurrent English, UW Lab School; John Mercer, Fruita, Colo., elementary education, fourth grade, UW Lab School; and Adam Nitchoff, Laramie, secondary social studies, Laramie Middle School.

Also, Bailey Rumpf, Cheyenne, secondary agriculture education, Laramie High School; Sara Saulcy, Laramie, secondary social studies, Laramie Middle School; Tiffanie Shreve, Buffalo, elementary education, first grade, Linford Elementary; Taylor Smart, Windsor, Colo., elementary education, first grade, Beitel Elementary; Kelsey Smith, Perrysburg, Ohio, elementary education, fourth grade, UW Lab School; Sydne Stewart, Cheyenne, elementary education, kindergarten, Beitel Elementary; Kooper Stringer, Cheyenne, secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Laramie High School; Autumn Tarango, Rawlins, secondary biological science education with concurrent biology, Laramie High School; Courtney Thomson-Lichty, Casper, secondary social studies, Laramie High School; and Kelly Wolkober, Bristol, Wis., secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, UW Lab School.

— Big Horn County School District 1: Landie Bullinger, Basin, secondary biological science education with concurrent biology, Burlington K-12 School.

— Campbell County School District 1: Magdelene Alford, Lawrenceburg, Tenn., secondary agriculture education, Campbell County High School; Danielle Ammons, Gillette, elementary education, kindergarten, Lakeview Elementary; Maria Gutierrez, Laramie, elementary education, first grade, dual language immersion, Stocktrail Elementary; Hunter Hill, Pinedale, secondary agriculture education, Thunder Basin High School; Abigail Klenk, Loveland, Colo., secondary social studies, Thunder Basin High School; Alexis McBride, Cody, elementary education, kindergarten, Meadowlark Elementary; and Eric Psonak, Cochranville, Pa., secondary social studies, Thunder Basin High School.

— Carbon County School District 1: Molly Bagley, secondary biological science education with concurrent biology and secondary chemistry science education with concurrent chemistry, Rawlins High School; Clara Burns, San Antonio, Texas, secondary English with concurrent English, Rawlins Middle School; Mckayla Earl, Rawlins, elementary education, fourth grade, Rawlins Elementary; Chad Fross, Rawlins, secondary English with concurrent English, Rawlins Middle School; Bryar Goodwine, Rawlins, elementary education, fifth grade, Rawlins Elementary; John Houk, Sidney, Neb., secondary biological science education with concurrent biology, Rawlins High School; Joel Moline, Laramie, secondary social studies, Rawlins Middle School; and Jacob Pacheco, Rawlins, elementary education, third grade, Rawlins Elementary.

— Carbon County School District 2: Maira Sagahon, Yuma, Colo., secondary agriculture education, Hanna-Elk Mountain Junior/Senior High School.

— Converse County School District 1: Delaney Dean, Gering, Neb., elementary education, second grade, Douglas Intermediate School; and Carley Witt, Laramie, elementary education, first grade, Douglas Primary.

— Davis School District, Utah: Delaney Werbelow, Gillette, elementary education, first grade, Burton Elementary.

— Denver County School District 1, Colorado: Julianna Brockelman, Strasburg, Colo., elementary education, fourth grade, Park Hill Elementary; Maren French, Cheyenne, elementary education, third grade, Park Hill Elementary; Nicole Krapf, Littleton, Colo., elementary education, kindergarten, Park Hill Elementary; Madison Lund, Castle Rock, Colo., elementary education, second grade, Park Hill Elementary; and Hannah Parker, Lakewood, Colo., elementary education, fifth grade, Park Hill Elementary.

— Goshen County School District 1: Delaney Lupher, Mountain View, elementary education, second grade, Lincoln Elementary; Robert Moorehouse, Torrington, secondary social studies, Torrington Middle School; Ryan Reichert, Torrington, secondary social studies, Lingle-Fort Laramie High School; Ashley Schlagel, Torrington, elementary education, fifth grade, Southeast Elementary; Abigail Shameklis, Cheyenne, elementary education, kindergarten, Lingle-Fort Laramie Elementary; and David Vanmatre, Laramie, earth science, Torrington High School.

— Jefferson County, Colo.: Morgan Jenkins, Arvada, Colo., secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Arvada West High School.

— Laramie County School District 1: Tara Andera, Cheyenne, elementary education, fifth grade, Sunrise Elementary; Josephine Andrew, Cheyenne, secondary social studies, Cheyenne East High School; Shane Brown, Cheyenne, secondary social studies, Cheyenne East High School; Chanteva Combs, Cheyenne, elementary education, second grade, Arp Elementary; Courtney Hayden, Cheyenne, elementary education, first grade, Arp Elementary; Matthew Hettchen, Laramie, secondary physics education with concurrent physics, Cheyenne East High School; Colton Hodge, secondary social studies, Cheyenne East High School; Sylvia Jernigan, Laramie, elementary education, third grade, Arp Elementary; Samuel Johnson, Auburn, secondary social studies, Carey Junior High School; Kaycee Kelly, Shell, secondary English with concurrent English, Cheyenne Central High School; and Tanner Krei, Laramie, secondary social studies, Cheyenne East High School.

Also, Jason Lux, Farson, secondary English education with concurrent English, Cheyenne Central High School; Arabella Mancini, Pinedale, secondary social studies, Cheyenne East High School; Bailey Martin, Granby, Colo., elementary education, sixth grade, Sunrise Elementary; Alicia Moore, Cheyenne, secondary English with concurrent English, McCormick Junior High School; Klara Oligschlaeger, Laramie, elementary education, kindergarten, Deming Elementary; Samantha Pierson, Cheyenne, secondary English education with concurrent English, Cheyenne Central High School; Katie Pollard, Oxnard, Calif., secondary English with concurrent English, Cheyenne South High School; Kacey Rand, elementary education, kindergarten, Hebard Elementary; and Kendal Rassmussen, Lovell, elementary education, second grade, Deming Elementary.

Also, Heather Roland, Cheyenne, earth science, Carey Junior High School; Addison Rolf, Cheyenne, elementary education, kindergarten, Sunrise Elementary; Morgan Smith, Fort Collins, Colo., elementary education, fourth grade, Sunrise Elementary; Jessica Stoner, Centennial, Colo., elementary education, third grade, Sunrise Elementary; Aliza Tinker, Fort Collins, Colo., elementary education, kindergarten, Hobbs Elementary; Courtney Titus, Cheyenne, secondary English with concurrent English, Cheyenne Central High School; Amanda Trammell, Cheyenne, secondary social studies, Cheyenne Central High School; Sarah Vanek, elementary education, fifth grade, Sunrise Elementary; Gracie Washburn, Redondo Beach, Calif., elementary education, fifth grade, Arp Elementary; Jason Wilkins, Cheyenne, secondary social studies, Johnson Junior High School; Sophie Williams, San Jose, Calif., secondary social studies, Cheyenne Central High School; and Nyira Williams, Cheyenne, elementary education, sixth grade, Prairie Wind Elementary.

— Lincoln County School District 1: Taylor Brunski, Kemmerer, elementary education, third grade, Canyon Elementary.

— Natrona County School District 1: Emily Adkins, Casper, secondary social studies, Dean Morgan Middle School; Brandon Anderson, Cheyenne, secondary social studies, Centennial Middle School; Emily Balfour, Casper, career and technical education, Natrona County High School; Lindsay Bergman, Casper, elementary education, kindergarten, Evansville Elementary; Benjamin Brown, Laramie, secondary social studies, Kelly Walsh High School; Jarod Brownlow, Casper, secondary biological science education with concurrent biology, Natrona County High School; Brianna Bruce, Casper, elementary education, first grade, Sagewood Elementary; Bradon Bryngelson, Gillette, secondary social studies, Dean Morgan Middle School; Conner Chivers, Casper, secondary social studies, CY Middle School; Esmeralda Cortez, Casper, elementary education, second grade, Sagewood Elementary; and Josie Duerre, Ramsey, Minn., secondary English with concurrent English, Natrona County High School.

Also, Madeline Eathorne, Casper, elementary education, second and third grade, dual language immersion, Park Elementary; Katherine Evert, Lindsborg, Kan., secondary English education with concurrent English, Centennial Middle School; Kaitlyn Faye, Longmont, Colo., secondary agriculture education, Pathways Innovation Center; Abigail Funch, Casper, elementary education, fourth grade, Pineview Elementary; Marquel Gibson, Casper, elementary education, kindergarten, Woods Learning Center; Jake Jackman, Cokeville, secondary biological science education with concurrent biology, Centennial Middle School; Owen Januska, Casper, secondary social studies, Kelly Walsh High School; Claire Johnson, Casper, elementary education, second grade, Evansville Elementary; Kora Joyner, Casper, elementary education, kindergarten, dual language immersion, Park Elementary; Hope Klodt, Casper, elementary education, kindergarten and first grade, Pineview Elementary; and Caroline Lockard, Laramie, elementary education, kindergarten, Sagewood Elementary.

Also, Megan Miguel, Bar Nunn, elementary education, second grade, Pineview Elementary; Wesley Rice, Casper, secondary English education with concurrent English, Natrona County High School; Katie Richards, Casper, elementary education, third grade, Woods Learning Center; Kristin Rush, Casper, elementary education, first grade, dual language immersion, Park Elementary; Elizabeth Sanford, Casper, elementary education, third grade, Woods Learning Center; Sydney Schmidt, Big Horn, secondary English education with concurrent English, Kelly Walsh High School; Hailey Schumacher, Worland, elementary education, kindergarten, Woods Learning Center; Nicholas Solaas, Broken Bow, Neb., secondary social studies, Centennial Middle School; Sydnie Stellpflug, Glenrock, elementary education, fifth grade, Pineview Elementary; and Megan Beddes, Casper, elementary education, fifth grade, Evansville Elementary.

— Park County School District 1: Joshua Rohrbacher, Lander, secondary social studies, Powell High School.

— Park County School District 6: Zachary Davis, Sebastopol, Calif., secondary agriculture education, Cody High School; Karolin Greenwood, Laramie, secondary chemistry science education with concurrent chemistry, Cody High School; Shaelyn Hart, Fort Bridger, elementary education, second grade, Livingston Elementary; Pheobe Kent, Cheyenne, elementary education, fourth grade, Sunset Elementary; Sydney Pomajzl, Cody, elementary education, third grade, Eastside Elementary; Emily Reep, Cody, secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Cody High School; and Kyla Schuebel, Cody, elementary education, first grade, Livingston Elementary.

— Platte County School District 1: Cindy Amundson, Wheatland, secondary biological science education with concurrent biology, Wheatland High School.

— Sheridan County School District 1: Seamus Hardigan, Plantation, Fla., secondary mathematics education with concurrent math, Big Horn High School; and Wade Musso, Powell, secondary physics education with concurrent physics, Big Horn High School.

— Sheridan County School District 2: Cheyna Bradshaw, Sheridan, elementary education, fourth grade, Meadowlark Elementary; Baylee Hamlin, Gillette, elementary education, fourth grade, Meadowlark Elementary; Katelyn Hayward, Daniel, secondary English with concurrent English, Sheridan High School; Josef Lindsey, Taylorstown, Va., secondary agriculture education, Sheridan High School; Brandon Muller, Gillette, secondary social studies, Sheridan High School; Sergio Rios Vasquez, Sheridan, secondary Spanish education with concurrent Spanish, Sheridan High School; Eliza Scott, elementary education, first grade, Meadowlark Elementary; Kayla Stimpson, Sheridan, secondary social studies, Sheridan High School; Kieli Stults, Cheyenne, elementary education, first grade, Meadowlark Elementary; and Maddy Tillard, Douglas, secondary English with concurrent English, Sheridan Junior High.

— Sweetwater County School District 1: Makell Kaiser, Mountain View, elementary education, second grade, Sage Elementary; Alex Lundvall, Mesa, Ariz., elementary education, sixth grade, Pilot Butte Elementary; Angelita Magana, Evanston, elementary education, fifth grade, Pilot Butte Elementary; Heather Platzer, Rock Springs, elementary education, kindergarten, Sage Elementary; and Bailey Young, Rock Springs, elementary education, sixth grade, Pilot Butte Elementary.

— Sweetwater County School District 2: Raenne Prather, Rock Springs, elementary education, second grade, Washington Elementary; Brittany Rider, Green River, elementary education, second grade, Harrison Elementary; Emily Robinson, Cheyenne, secondary English with concurrent English, Green River High School; Ryleigh Sutcliffe, Winter Park, Colo., secondary English with concurrent English, Expedition Academy High School; and Garrett Uptain, Craig, Colo., secondary agriculture education, Green River High School.