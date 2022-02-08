Sports Update 2-8-2022

This is your Sports Update for February 8, 2022 brought to you by WRTA Bus Lines. I’m Travis Gupton Sports director at the Wind River Radio Network and this is what is happening in the world of Sports.

We are going to take a look ahead in the week to the boys basketball games coming up around Fremont County.

The Riverton Wolverines will be on the road this week as they take on Green River and Evanston on Friday and Saturday.

Green River is 10-4 on the season with a 3-0 conference record in the 4A southwest. They defeated Natrona County last weekend 50-36.

The Red Devils of Evanston are coming off a loss to Natrona last weekend on the road with a 62-57 final.

The Tigers of Lander Valley will be at home this weekend as they take on Pinedale.

The Wranglers have yet to win a game this season with their last loss coming to Powell on Saturday.

The St. Stephens eagles will take on Big Piney this weekend. The Punchers are coming off a loss over the weekend to mountain view on Friday.

The Shoshoni Wranglers will be on the road on Friday as they take on Greybull. The Buffaloes last weekend were defeated by big horn by a final score of 47-35.

Wind River and Wyoming Indian will scare off on Friday in Pavilion. The Cougars and Chiefs will then play each other again on the 15th in Ethete.

The Thermopolis bobcats will be on the road on Thursday as they take on Burlington. Burlington will play Meeteetse tonight before playing the bobcats on Thursday.

And finally Dubois is looking to remain perfect in conference as they take on ten sleep on Friday. The rams enjoyed a 58-43 win over Riverside last night.

The girls schedule will be coming up later on in the week as well as tip off times for all the games this week.

In other Fremont County sports:

The Riverton Wolverines and Lander Valley Wrestling teams will have a dual on Thursday in Lander. This will be the first time the teams have met since the Ron Thon memorial wrestling tournament. The varsity matches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Staying with the Wolverines the Riverton swim team will host a meet on Thursday at the aquatic center on the campus of Riverton high school. The time for that match will be announced on Thursday in the sports update.

You can get more sports updates and stories on our Facebook page or on Wyotoday.com

This has been your sports update on the Wind River Radio Network. I’m Travis Gupton.