Cowgirls Play Host to San Jose State Wednesday Night

Wyoming’s Arena Auditorium, home of the Cowboys and Cowgirls. Photo by Troy Babbitt , UW Media Relations

– Story provided by Wyoming Athletics

LARAMIE, Wyo. (Feb. 7, 2022) – For the only time during a six-game stretch, the Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team will be home for a contest as UW welcomes San Jose State to the Arena-Auditorium for a 6:30 p.m., contest Wednesday.

Wednesday’s game will be broadcast live on the Mountain West Network and can be heard across all 25 stations on the Cowgirl Radio Network with Keith Kelley on the call.

ABOUT THE COWGIRLS

Wyoming (9-10, 5-5 MW) is coming off a thrilling 60-59 victory Saturday at then-conference-leading New Mexico, in which it erased a 13-point fourth quarter deficit while scoring the final eight points of the contest. That 8-0 run to end the game was capped off by Tommi Olson’s game-winning 3-pointer to beat the buzzer. With data dating back to the 1992-93 season, it is the only game-winner on record for the Cowgirls as time expired, where UW was trailing at the time of the shot. There have been several game-winners in recent years, that Wyoming has made while the contest was tied. Olson’s game-winning shot came via a Quinn Weidemann assist, her career-high eighth of the contest.

Allyson Fertig scored a game-high 19 points and tied a Mountain West freshman record for single-game rebounds with 18 in the victory. For her efforts against the Lobos and at Air Force last week, Fertig received Freshman of the Week honors for the second consecutive week and fourth time this season. In the two games, Fertig averaged 13 points, 15.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game.

With those eight assists against UNM, Weidemann moved into 21st on the program’s all-time career assists list. Weidemann also sits ninth in school history with 169 made 3-pointers and is just 41 points shy of becoming a member of the 1,000-point club at UW. Olson, meanwhile, who recorded six assists in the win, moved into 18th on the career assists list with 242. Olson currently ranks third in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio with a 2.95 mark and is sixth in the Mountain West averaging over 1.8 steals per game.

Fertig, who had 11 offensive boards Saturday, is now second in the league and 15th nationally, averaging 4.1 offensive rebounds per game while her 7.8 total rebounds per contest, ranks seventh-best in the conference. Rounding things out for the Cowgirls in the top-10 of league statistical categories is McKinley Bradshaw, whose 14.4 points per game ranks ninth in the contest while her near-40-percent field goal shooting is eighth-best in the league.

SCOUTING SAN JOSE STATE

San Jose State is led in scoring by Ella Ogier and Cydni Lewis, who are averaging 11.8 and 11.6 points per game, respectively this season. Lewis leads the squad pulling down 7.1 rebounds per contest and has 27 blocks, while Ogier has a team-best 39 steals and 48 assists. A’Tyanna Gaulden has hit a team-high 21 3-pointers on the year while Deja Ross and Stephanie Torres have each hit 20 from beyond-the-arc.

As a team, the Spartans are averaging just 59.8 points per game and allowing opponents to score at an over 76-point clip. SJSU is shooting 36-percent from the field and nearly 29-percent from 3-point range. Spartan opponents are shooting nearly 46-percent overall from the floor and 36.2-percent from 3-point land. San Jose State ranks fifth in the Mountain West averaging 2.8 blocks per contest.

Head Coach Jamie Craighead Turner is in her ninth season leading the program. SJSU opted-out of the 2020-21 season.

SERIES HISTORY AGAINST SAN JOSE STATE

Wyoming is 12-3 all-time against the Spartans and has a 6-1 mark in Laramie. Each of the last two contests have been played in the Arena-Auditorium and Wednesday is the first meeting between the two programs since the 2019-20 season. Wednesday’s contest will be the first of two games in five days between the two schools.