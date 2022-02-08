Cattle Truck Tipped Over, Most Cattle Survived

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports over the past 24 hours the Fremont County Emergency Dispatch Center has taken 52 calls for service. During that same period, the county’s ambulances have been dispatched 24 times and the county’s fire departments have been dispatched four times.

Four people were booked into the Fremont County Detention Center in Lander for charges including two alcohol-related charges and five misdemeanor charges.

The Fremont County Detention Center has 176 inmates it is responsible for. Of these, 170 are being held in the Lander jail, one is on home detention and five inmates are being housed out of the facility.

Patrol Reports, 2/7/22 through 7 a.m. 2/8/22

A semi-truck pulling a cattle trailer left the roadway and tipped over on its side at 3:24 p.m. on Delfelder Road north of Riverton. The driver was not injured and most of the cattle survived the incident. First responders worked for around two hours to extricate all the cattle from the trailer.

A ticket for a tobacco problem was written at the Wind River Schools, 1994 N. Cougar Drive, Pavillion at 9:46 a.m.

A theft was reported an an address on the Missouri Valley Road near Pavillion at 3:01 p.m. It is under investigation.

A report of animal abuse was reported on Buckaroo Lane near Riverton. The report is under investigation.

Fire calls included response to several vehicle crashes, one at Stewart Road and Trout Creek Road and the other mentioned above at Delfelder Road.

There were no arrests reported Monday by the FCSO.