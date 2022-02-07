WRFCHC-Executive Director

JOB ANNOUNCEMENT

JOB TITLE: Executive Director

DEPARTMENT: Victim Service Unit

REPORTS TO: Chief Executive Officer

SALARY: DOE/DOQ

JOB TYPE: Full-Time/Exempt/On-Call

OPEN DATE: February 4, 2022 CLOSE DATE: Until filled JOB OVERVIEW:

The Executive Director is responsible for tribal victim service units and services provided through the Office of Victims of Crime-tribal set aside grants and other federal grants funded victim services operated under the public health authority of the Wind River Family and Community Health Care System.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Using a public health model, the Director will achieve the following objectives as set forth in the funding agreement pertinent to this position that include:

To consolidate all tribal victim services under a new tribal victim services unit, WRFCHCS, for enhanced services to all populations of crime victims and provide administrative/management services by hiring of a well-qualified Executive Director and a Grants and Service Supports Assistant. To establish a Family Justice Center adjacent to the existing Child/Youth Assessment Center and create a One Stop shop campus approach for delivery of victim services to DV/SA/stalking/dating violence and child abuse victims, coordinating with trauma-informed, culturally appropriate family court civil hearings To provide for a case management system that is systemic and ensures cross-systemic wrap around services for victims of crime To provide for therapy dog supports for child and youth victims through assessment, court and for minimization of trauma. T o provide for childcare costs for victims to be able to attend court, meetings, interviews, and other victim related appointments when alternative care isn’t available.

To achieve the grant required goals and objectives, the Executive Director shall:

Consolidate all tribal victim services, utilizing a public approach, under a tribal victim services unit, WRFCHCS, for enhanced services to all populations of crime victims and provide administrative/management services. Consolidate and supervise all tribal victim direct service units for improved delivery of coordinated trauma informed victim case management services organized under a public health model of service. Direct victim services populations include general crime victim services, services to child/youth victims of crime (primary and secondary victims), domestic violence, dating violence, sexual violence, stalking, human trafficking victims and

murdered, missing indigenous persons cases.

Participating in a Coordinated Community Response approach with supervision of the child advocacy center services, and victim services delivered on the Child Advocacy mobile unit and by sexual assault response providers. Work towards development of additional victim services and supports as the tribe moves towards a Family Court approach and one-stop shop for Family Justice Center based victim services on the Prevention through Intervention campus. Recruiting and training of victim centered representation by attorneys/tribal legal advocates/ CASA/GAL Improve response to victimization and access to investigative agencies and advocacy 7. Expand the scope of Coordinated Community Response efforts Other duties as assigned to maintain/enhance the operation of the Victim Service Department.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree in a legal and/or human service field with related internship or experience in the delivery and management of victim services. Educational Transcripts and training certificates are required to be included with the application.

Legal training and experience required. Grants management experience a plus.

Extensive Victim Service training and experience required, with experience in American Indian Country victim services preferred.

Program management experience at a minimum of a project coordinator level required. ● Prior experience (2 years minimum) of operating a victim assistance program. ● Prior experience (5 years) of providing direct victim assistance

Prior Experience (5 years) of arranging and providing services to victim in the justice system, medical systems, educational system, and welfare systems.

Experience in working with child, youth, and adult populations; Child Advocacy and/or Family Justice Center experience a plus.

Excellent computer skills including Microsoft Word Suite and products IMPORTANT APPLICATION CRITERIA

Submit a complete application with supporting documents to WRFCHC Human Resource Department located at 120 North 6th East St (Old DFS Bldg.), Riverton WY.

Fillable online application and download applications are also available at windriver.care and can be emailed to [email protected].

For any questions, please contact Susan Apodaca 307-851-5100.

Supporting documents: Proof of Covid Vaccination and Booster, Driver’s License, Tribal ID, High School Diploma/GED, Degree or professional credentials, and other supporting documents that verify required qualifications.

Applicants who have a current application on file, please submit a letter of interest for each position in which you want to be considered for. The letter should address how you meet each qualification. Telephone calls are not accepted in place of an employment application or letter of interest.

Background investigation, drug and alcohol screening are required as a condition of employment. Refusal will render the applicant ineligible for employment.