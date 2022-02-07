July 8, 1976 – February 4, 2022

Tom Pierce Cowboy, age 45, passed away on Friday, February 4, 2022 at Wyoming Medical Center, Casper, Wyoming.

Tom was born on July 8, 1976 in Lander, Wyoming to Leo and Mary L. (Shakespeare) Cowboy.

Traditional Native American Services with Visitation, Wake Services and all-night Vigil will begin on Thursday, February 10, 2022 beginning at 5:00 PM at Heritage Hall, 1010 Fairgrounds Road, Riverton, Wyoming.

Funeral Services will begin on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the same location. Burial will follow in Arapahoe Catholic Cemetery, St. Stephens, Wyoming. Feast will begin around 1:30 PM at the Heritage Center, 1010 Fairgrounds Road, Riverton, Wyoming.

Please sign the family’s on-line registry at www.hudsonsfh.com.