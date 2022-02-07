State Loan and Investment Board Approved Local Projects

The Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board Friday approved three Fremont County Business Council grant requests today in Cheyenne.

They are from the Community Readiness Program for the Town of Shoshoni a $1,583,419 grant to extend sewer infrastructure from Maple Street westward toward the Wyoming Mushroom farm. This infrastructure will develop an eight-inch sewer main and allow for the opening of 273 acres of land for development. The land and increased sewer capacity will be utilized to expand town-owned commercial and residential property as well as assist the Wyoming Mushrooms farm’s expansion plans.

The Town of Shoshoni also received, from the the Business Council’s Planning Program a $25,000 grant to select a consulting firm to investigate the feasibility of a full-service hotel in Shoshoni. This need was identified in Shoshoni’s 2021 Town Master Plan.

And from the Business Committed program, – The City of Lander’s Request for Additional Loan Funds was approved for an increase in a previous loan for the Maven Manufacturing Headquarters. In the amount of $294,608 for a total loan request of $3,000,000. The WBC Board of Directors originally recommended a $3,000,000 grant and $2,705,392 loan. SLIB approved that recommendation at their April 8, 2021, meeting. This request is due to significant increases in material costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting supply chain and labor issues.