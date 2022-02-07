Mark Caughlan named new Wyoming State Parks Chief Ranger

Mark Caughlan, formerly of the Larimer County (Colo.) Department of Natural Resources, has been named the new Wyoming State Parks Chief Ranger.

Caughlan replaces former Chief Ranger Dennis Cease, who recently retired after 14.5 years of service with the State of Wyoming.

Caughlan has 27 years of experience as a District Manager and Commissioned Ranger with Larimer County (CO) Department of Natural Resources.

For the last 20 years, he was responsible for overseeing daily operations for Horsetooth Reservoir, which is the third-busiest reservoir in Colorado with 1.2 million visitors per year. The area he managed also included over 200 campsites/cabins, three swim beaches, and multiple day-use areas for hiking, biking and horseback riding.

Caughlan is experienced in all aspects of ranger and patrol duties, park operations, fleet services, park construction, and maintenance and ranger training programs.

He helped develop, supervise and implement training for his department’s ranger program. As a member of the Senior Leadership Team, Mark provided guidance in the development of parks master plans and long-term visioning.

Caughlan is currently on the Board of Directors for the Park Law Enforcement Association and has served as its President since 2020.

In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife and son on beach trips, visiting National Parks, camping, fly fishing, hunting, and mountain biking.