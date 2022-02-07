Lander’s Demi Stauffenberg scored her 1,000th point Saturday for Lady Tigers

Lander Valley Lady Tiger Demi Stauffenberg scored her 1,000th point of her basketball career in the first period Saturday against Mountain View with family and friends cheering from the sidelines.

In fact, Stauffenberg scored the Lady Tigers first six points of the game, the first three coming on a field goal and a free throw and the second a trey from outside the arc that surpassed the 1,000 point mark.

Lander went on to win the game in overtime, and Stauffenberg finished the contest with 15 points.

It was a proud moment for Demi’s father, Head Girl’s Coach Serol Stauffenberg. At half-time of the boys game, he told the Wind River Radio Network audience that, “It was a great accomplishment for her. I’ve seen a hand-full of these around the state, it’s not that common, and it means a player has to score 250 points a year over four years on the varsity to reach that point. It’s a great accomplishment for everybody (on the team) and, of course it’s close to my heart.”

Demi, after this school year, has chosen to continue her athletic pursuits in college volleyball at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne.