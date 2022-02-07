Lander Council to consider waiving fees for Maven Headquarters; Adopting Alternate Logo

The Lander City Council meets in regular session on Tuesday night at 6 p.m. with three resolutions on the agenda and six action items.

The resolutions include adopting an alternate city logo, creating a job description for an Assistant Public Works Director/Engineer, and amending the city’s salary structure for the new job descriptions.

Action items include waiving fees for the new Maven Outdoors Headquarter alongside Wyo 789 just east of the Main Street Intersection.

The complete agenda is posted below: