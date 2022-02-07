Lander Community Concert set tonight; Author talk; New Voting Rules Discussion

Looking for something to do. There’s plenty this week on our county calendar of events from Wyotoday.com:

Through March 5th – Lander – “Red Desert Audubon” show will take place at the Lander Art Center – Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Through Feb. 14 – Riverton – Fremont County art Exhibit – Central Wyoming College Arts Center Gallery

Through February 14 – Lander Valentines Day Challenge to raise funds for Lander’s new parkland amenities. $10,000 challenge, Contact the City of Lander for more information on how to donate.

Every Saturday – Lander – Improv Acoustic Music Jams – Lander Art Center 10- Noon.