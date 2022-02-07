Lander Community Concert set tonight; Author talk; New Voting Rules Discussion

Looking for something to do. There’s plenty this week on our county calendar of events from Wyotoday.com:
To submit an event that’s free to the public or a Public Service announcement-please email [email protected]
Through March 5th – Lander – “Red Desert Audubon” show will take place at the Lander Art Center – Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Through Feb. 14 – Riverton – Fremont County art Exhibit – Central Wyoming College Arts Center Gallery
Through February 14 – Lander Valentines Day Challenge to raise funds for Lander’s new parkland amenities. $10,000 challenge, Contact the City of Lander for more information on how to donate.
Every Saturday – Lander – Improv Acoustic Music Jams – Lander Art Center 10- Noon.
Monday, Feb. 7th – Lander – Lander Community Concerts – “Lightwire Theatre” – Lander Valley High School Auditorium, 7 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 7th – Lander – Fremont County Library Carnegie Room- 6:30 p.m. – Author Anders Morley “This Land of Snow: A Journey Across the north in Winter” –
Tuesday, Feb. 8th, 6 p.m., Zoom Webinar by the League of Women Voters on new voting rules presented by Fremont County Clerk Julie Freese
Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 9-10 – Riverton – Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days, Fairgrounds Fremont Center and Heritage Hall
Wednesday, Feb. 9th, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. LEAD Reunited Reception, Riverton Holiday inn. Wyoming LEAD Alumni and potential applicants for Class # 17. Cultivating New Leaders for Agriculture.
Thursday, Feb. 10th – Pavillion – Annual meeting of the Midvale Irrigation District, 1 p.m., Wind River Recreation District Building.
Thursday Feb. 10th- Wind River Elementary School Family Night! 5:45pm-7:30pm. Events include math science and reading games, PE, Music & Go For It. Preschool info and the School Nurse will be available. Dinner will be served.
Friday, Feb. 11 – Riverton Senior Center Pancake Breakfast – $5 suggested donation – 7-9 a.m.- 303 East Lincoln
Saturday, Feb. 12 – Boysen Reservoir at Poison Creek – 2022 Ice Race Schedule begins- for Long screw bikes, short screw bikes, ATV screws and slick26-4wd, UTV screws & sick, Kids of all ages, Powder Puff. Rules: WWW.WORRA.Org. Also Feb. 26, March 5, March 12, and March 26.
Saturday, Feb. 12th- Fremont County Roller Derby Recruitment Day! The local roller derby team will host co-ed enrollment starting at Noon in the Fremont Center. All are welcome to attend and learn more about roller derby. The event will host a roller derby scrimmage with visiting team members for those interested in joining/learning more about the sport.