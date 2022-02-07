FCSD#25 Administrators and Supervisors Contract Renewals up for Approval

The Riverton School Board meets Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. with a highlight of the meeting being a Frontier Academy Graduation for Grayce Fike. There will also be a presentation on Students Services and a Wyoming High School Activities Association and Title IX update.
There are a number of action items including a change order on the Administration Standby Power Upgrade Project and an amendment with a contract for Nelson Architects for additional design work for the Career Center project and Tonkin Activities Center Remedy Project, approval of job descriptions, a retirement request from Alternative Program Science Teacher Pamela Pince, several resignation requests and a recommendation from Superintenent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan to renew contracts for the district’s administrators and supervisors for the 2022-2023 school year as listed below with contract details to be determined at a later date:
Assistant Superintendent Jodi Ibach
Business Manager Matthew Gonzales
Special Services and Alt Program Director Dallas Myers
High School Principal John Griffith
Assistant High School Principal and Activities Director Reggie Miller
Assistant High School Principal Kristy Richmond
Middle School Principal Aziz Waheed
Assistant Middle School Principal Tyler Jordan
Frontier Academy Principal Justin Taylor
Rendezvous Elementary Principal Karly Ward
Ashgrove Elementary NeCole Hernandez
Aspen Early Learning Center Principal Sheryl Esposito
Jackson Elementary Principal Jeffrey Sandlian
Willow Creek Principal Jeremy Hill
Technology Coordinator Myron Peabody
Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Ted May
Supervisor of Transportation Tracy Shepardson
Supervisor of Aquatic Center Kristi Spriggs
Personnel Manager Karen Wardner
Nutrition and Food Service Director Jane Stanfield
*Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board offer contracts to the administrators and supervisors for the 2022-2023 school year as listed above with the contract details to be determined at a later date.
See the agenda below: