FCSD#25 Administrators and Supervisors Contract Renewals up for Approval

Article Updated: February 7, 2022
The Riverton School Board meets Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. with a highlight of the meeting being a Frontier Academy Graduation for Grayce Fike. There will also be a presentation on Students Services and a Wyoming High School Activities Association and Title IX update.

There are a number of action items including a change order on the Administration Standby Power Upgrade Project and an amendment with a contract for Nelson Architects for additional design work for the Career Center project and Tonkin Activities Center Remedy Project, approval of job descriptions, a retirement request from Alternative Program Science Teacher Pamela Pince, several resignation requests and a recommendation from Superintenent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan to renew contracts for the district’s administrators and supervisors for the 2022-2023 school year as listed below with contract details to be determined at a later date:

Assistant Superintendent                                                        Jodi Ibach

Business Manager                                                                    Matthew Gonzales

Special Services and Alt Program Director                             Dallas Myers

High School Principal                                                                  John Griffith

Assistant High School Principal and Activities Director        Reggie Miller

Assistant High School Principal                                              Kristy Richmond

Middle School Principal                                                          Aziz Waheed

Assistant Middle School Principal                                          Tyler Jordan

Frontier Academy Principal                                                    Justin Taylor

Rendezvous Elementary Principal                                           Karly Ward

Ashgrove Elementary                                                              NeCole Hernandez

Aspen Early Learning Center Principal                                   Sheryl Esposito

Jackson Elementary Principal                                                  Jeffrey Sandlian

Willow Creek Principal                                                           Jeremy Hill

Technology Coordinator                                                          Myron Peabody

Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds                                     Ted May

Supervisor of Transportation                                                  Tracy Shepardson

Supervisor of Aquatic Center                                                   Kristi Spriggs

Personnel Manager                                                                   Karen Wardner

Nutrition and Food Service Director                                        Jane Stanfield

 

*Superintendent’s recommendation:  I recommend the Board offer contracts to the administrators and supervisors for the 2022-2023 school year as listed above with the contract details to be determined at a later date.

See the agenda below:

