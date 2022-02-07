FCSD#25 Administrators and Supervisors Contract Renewals up for Approval

The Riverton School Board meets Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. with a highlight of the meeting being a Frontier Academy Graduation for Grayce Fike. There will also be a presentation on Students Services and a Wyoming High School Activities Association and Title IX update.

There are a number of action items including a change order on the Administration Standby Power Upgrade Project and an amendment with a contract for Nelson Architects for additional design work for the Career Center project and Tonkin Activities Center Remedy Project, approval of job descriptions, a retirement request from Alternative Program Science Teacher Pamela Pince, several resignation requests and a recommendation from Superintenent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan to renew contracts for the district’s administrators and supervisors for the 2022-2023 school year as listed below with contract details to be determined at a later date:

Assistant Superintendent Jodi Ibach

Business Manager Matthew Gonzales

Special Services and Alt Program Director Dallas Myers

High School Principal John Griffith

Assistant High School Principal and Activities Director Reggie Miller

Assistant High School Principal Kristy Richmond

Middle School Principal Aziz Waheed

Assistant Middle School Principal Tyler Jordan

Frontier Academy Principal Justin Taylor

Rendezvous Elementary Principal Karly Ward

Ashgrove Elementary NeCole Hernandez

Aspen Early Learning Center Principal Sheryl Esposito

Jackson Elementary Principal Jeffrey Sandlian

Willow Creek Principal Jeremy Hill

Technology Coordinator Myron Peabody

Supervisor of Buildings and Grounds Ted May

Supervisor of Transportation Tracy Shepardson

Supervisor of Aquatic Center Kristi Spriggs

Personnel Manager Karen Wardner

Nutrition and Food Service Director Jane Stanfield

*Superintendent’s recommendation: I recommend the Board offer contracts to the administrators and supervisors for the 2022-2023 school year as listed above with the contract details to be determined at a later date.

See the agenda below: