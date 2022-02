Breezy to windy conditions today, with warmer temperatures and mostly sunny skies. Stronger winds tonight for Chief Joseph Highway and near Clark. The week will be mostly dry, with breezy afternoons. There is a slight chance of showers in the northwest late Tuesday night.

Today’s highs will be in the mid-40s for Dubois, the Wind River and Bighorn Basins. Tonight’s lows will be in mostly in the the low teens with the mid-to-upper 20s for Dubois, Lander and Jeffrey City.