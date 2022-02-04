Breaking News

Yes, it was cold on Wednesday Night: See how cold in the post below

Article Updated: February 4, 2022
Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton reported the lowest low temperatures from Wednesday night. It was cold over the entire region, but some areas were colder than others. Here’s the list: 

Location                     Temp       Elevation (ft.)
...Fremont County...
Dubois 14 NE                 -20 F      7365
Dubois 19 WSW                -16 F      8833
Sweetwater Station 4 SW      -16 F      6591
Riverton 1 S                 -15 F      4899
Jeffrey City                 -14 F      6442
Hudson 4 SSW                 -13 F      5148
Lava Mountain (BTAVAL)       -12 F      10359
1 W Riverton                 -12 F      4989
Downtown Riverton            -11 F      4950
South Pass City 8 W          -11 F      8120
Fort Washakie 1 SSE          -11 F      5564
Beaver Rim (WYDOT)           -11 F      6745
Riverton Airport             -10 F      5509
Pavillion                    -10 F      5485
Shoshoni                     -10 F      4822
Crowheart 10 SE               -9 F      5652
Riverton - CWC                -9 F      5372
Crowheart                     -8 F      6099
Lander 7 NW                   -8 F      5797
South Pass City 2 W (WYDOT)   -8 F      8195
Lander 6 NW                   -8 F      5760
Riverton                      -7 F      5390
Lander Airport                -7 F      5565
Fort Washakie 6 WNW           -7 F      6120
Pavillion (WACNET)            -7 F      5472
Kinnear                       -6 F      5413
RED CANYON RANCH NC LANDER 1  -6 F      5777
Shoshoni 13 NW                -6 F      4760
Riverton                      -6 F      4990
Union Pass                    -5 F      7342
Lander 1 S                    -5 F      5479
Hudson 3 NNW                  -5 F      5555
Boysen Reservoir              -4 F      4708
Elkhorn                       -3 F      8084
Crowheart 11 WNW              -2 F      6520
Red Canyon - South Pass       -2 F      6581
Fort Washakie 10 W            -2 F      9234
Muddy Gap 7 SW                -1 F      7379

...Hot Springs County...
Thermopolis                   -9 F      4425
Kirby                         -7 F      4350
Meeteetse 10 S                -3 F      7126
...Washakie County...
Worland Airport              -15 F      4190
Reliance 5 SE (WYDOT)        -14 F      4064
Big Trails 15 SE             -13 F      7220
Worland                      -13 F      4400
Ten Sleep                    -12 F      4470
Worland 10 SSE                -7 F      4520
Ten Sleep 12 ENE              -6 F      8202

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers
for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.

