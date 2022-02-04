Yes, it was cold on Wednesday Night: See how cold in the post below

The National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton reported the lowest low temperatures from Wednesday night. It was cold over the entire region, but some areas were colder than others. Here’s the list:

Location Temp Elevation (ft.)

...Fremont County... Dubois 14 NE -20 F 7365 Dubois 19 WSW -16 F 8833 Sweetwater Station 4 SW -16 F 6591 Riverton 1 S -15 F 4899 Jeffrey City -14 F 6442 Hudson 4 SSW -13 F 5148 Lava Mountain (BTAVAL) -12 F 10359 1 W Riverton -12 F 4989 Downtown Riverton -11 F 4950 South Pass City 8 W -11 F 8120 Fort Washakie 1 SSE -11 F 5564 Beaver Rim (WYDOT) -11 F 6745 Riverton Airport -10 F 5509 Pavillion -10 F 5485 Shoshoni -10 F 4822 Crowheart 10 SE -9 F 5652 Riverton - CWC -9 F 5372 Crowheart -8 F 6099 Lander 7 NW -8 F 5797 South Pass City 2 W (WYDOT) -8 F 8195 Lander 6 NW -8 F 5760 Riverton -7 F 5390 Lander Airport -7 F 5565 Fort Washakie 6 WNW -7 F 6120 Pavillion (WACNET) -7 F 5472 Kinnear -6 F 5413 RED CANYON RANCH NC LANDER 1 -6 F 5777 Shoshoni 13 NW -6 F 4760 Riverton -6 F 4990 Union Pass -5 F 7342 Lander 1 S -5 F 5479 Hudson 3 NNW -5 F 5555 Boysen Reservoir -4 F 4708 Elkhorn -3 F 8084 Crowheart 11 WNW -2 F 6520 Red Canyon - South Pass -2 F 6581 Fort Washakie 10 W -2 F 9234 Muddy Gap 7 SW -1 F 7379 ...Hot Springs County... Thermopolis -9 F 4425 Kirby -7 F 4350 Meeteetse 10 S -3 F 7126

...Washakie County... Worland Airport -15 F 4190 Reliance 5 SE (WYDOT) -14 F 4064 Big Trails 15 SE -13 F 7220 Worland -13 F 4400 Ten Sleep -12 F 4470 Worland 10 SSE -7 F 4520 Ten Sleep 12 ENE -6 F 8202 Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official. $$