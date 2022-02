Somewhat milder today with sunshine mixing with clouds. It will be windy in the usual spots with high winds possible in the Cody Foothills tonight. More numerous snow showers return to the western mountains tonight.

Today’s highs will be mostly in the high 20s for the Wind River and Bighorn Basins with 39 degrees at Jeffrey City, 31 at Dubois and 32 at Thermopolis.

Tonight’s lows in the mid-teens except at Shoshoni where the low will be around 9 degrees.