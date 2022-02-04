Cheney: I Do Not Recognize Those In My Party Who Have Abandoned The Constitution To Embrace Donald Trump

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the following statement in response to the Republican National Committee’s anticipated vote to censure her today:



“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy. I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”