Cheney: I Do Not Recognize Those In My Party Who Have Abandoned The Constitution To Embrace Donald Trump

News Director
Article Updated: February 4, 2022
Congresswoman Liz Cheney's office plaque in Washington, DC. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) issued the following statement in response to the Republican National Committee’s anticipated vote to censure her today: 

“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy. I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”

