Scam calls threatened Black Hills Energy Customers

Black Hills Energy has received reports from customers regarding attempted scam calls, during which the customer is told their bill is delinquent and service will be disconnected unless they pay the caller. The scammers are directing customers to make payments by downloading online payment assistance apps. Black Hills Energy warns that this is a scam, and the company is not making any such calls for payment. We urge customers with concerns about the identity of someone claiming to represent the company to call Black Hills Energy at 1-888-890-5554.

