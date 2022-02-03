March 6, 1991 – January 24, 2022

Jesse John James Cardinal, 30, of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, died on January 24, 2022 in the Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions, Casper, Wyoming, surrounded by his loving family.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10am, Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 759 White Hawk Drive, Ethete, Wyoming. Visitation and Wake will be 7:00pm, Friday, February 4, 2022 at the same location. Interment will follow in the Bushyhead Cemetery.

Jesse was born March 6, 1991 to Ken Lavanaway and Colette Loraine Cardinal in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada. He loved to listen to music, loved traveling. He has also been to many places in the United States. He enjoyed Pow-Wows and was a strong believer in the Arapaho Ways, also enjoyed family gatherings. He especially loved his cats, Igmu & Minos.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Colette Loraine Cardinal; maternal grandmother, Doreen Cardinal; brother, Michael Berube; uncles, Clifford, Bryan, Terry Chalifoux; maternal grandfather, Glen Davis; sister, Marcinda Gardner; adopted father, Marcus Gardner Sr.; brother, Catlin Cardinal.

Survivors include Marcus Gardner Jr.; adopted mother, Francinda Wallowingbull; brothers, Josh Cardinal, Tristan, Maurice Gardner, Lee Spoonhunter, Wayland Large, Brendan Harjo, Michael Wallowingbull,; sister, Jessica Lavanaway, Diamond Cardinal, Mary Hanway, Sara, Shayla, Theresa Wallowingbull, Michaeleen, Felicia Brown; nieces, Alyana, Tehya Spoonhunter, Deon Ducharme.

There are Covid-19 precautions with facemasks required, hand sanitizing, and social distancing.