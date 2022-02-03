Governor Appoints Judge for Sixth Judicial District Vacancy

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Matthew Castano to be a District Court Judge for the Sixth Judicial District serving Crook, Weston and Campbell Counties. Castano’s appointment fills the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Thomas W. Rumpke.

Castano has served as a Circuit Court Judge in the Sixth Judicial District since 2014. He previously spent 13 years in private practice with Brown & Hiser LLC in Laramie. He has also worked as a staff attorney for the Sixth Judicial District Child Support Authority and served as a Circuit Court Magistrate in Albany County, overseeing the Albany County Drug Court. Castano received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Delaware and his J.D. degree from the University of Wyoming.

“Matthew’s broad experience serving the people of Crook, Weston and Campbell counties as a Circuit Court judge. His thoughtful and deliberate approach will serve him well on the District Court,” Governor Gordon said.

“I thank Governor Gordon for this honor,” Castano said. “I would also like to thank those clerks and judges with whom I have served on the Circuit Court for making me the judge that I am. I look forward to serving the people of the Sixth Judicial District on the District Court.”

Castano’s appointment is effective March 2, 2022.