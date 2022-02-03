Gordon: Decision to conduct Status Review of Wolves “Disappointing”

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued the following statement in response to a letter from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announcing its intent to initiate a 12-month status review to determine whether a listing of a distinct population segment (DPS) of the gray wolf in the Northern Rocky Mountains or in the western United States under the Endangered Species Act is warranted.

“Secretary Haaland’s decision is very disappointing and indicates a strong disconnect between Washington D.C and realities on the ground. In Wyoming, wolves have been successfully managed by our state’s wildlife experts since regaining authority in 2017. I firmly stand behind our state wolf management plan that has served as our guide to ensure a viable, healthy population for a species that has met all recovery criteria for nearly two decades. Managing Wyoming’s wildlife from Washington D.C is not a good model and is counter to the intent of the Endangered Species Act. I urge the Secretary to ensure that the status review is grounded in science and recognizes the states’ strong track record effectively managing this species.”