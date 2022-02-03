Farm and Ranch Days set for Wednesday & Thursday next week at the Fairgrounds

The 38th annual Fremont County Farm and Ranch Days is coming up next week on Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 9 and 10 at the Fairgrounds in Riverton. The two day event features 25 speakers and presentations plus a trade show.

“This year we have something for everybody,” said University of Wyoming Extension Agent Chance Marshall of Lander. “It’s not just for large scale agriculture operations, but for small acreage people as well.” Marshall said more and more people are involved in agriculture in a smaller scale, so programs have been scheduled for them as well.

“We have livestock classes, farm equipment demonstrations and dealers, our annual pesticide school, and this year there are topics on horses,” he said, “including basic farrier care, and equine massage and alignment.”

A highlight of the two day event are guests speakers, including Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon who will speak at Wednesday’s lunch on her Wyoming Hunger Initiative and on Thursday, Scott George from the Wyoming Beef Council will have a presentation. George will talk about the American Beef Trade and the Beef Check Off program. Lunch is being provided each day courtesy of the Fremont County Cattlewomen.

One popular feature of the Farm and Ranch Days is the trade show that takes place at the Fremont Center with vendors for such things as farm implements, crop and livestock insurance, irrigation, predator control, local conservation districts on erosion control, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, and many, many others. Marshall said he also expects the two local medical helicopter providers, Classic Air Medical and Guardian Flight to be there to talk about safety and emergency medical care.

Programs on Wednesday include Food Preparation and Safety Considerations, Wyoming Sheep and Goat Artificial Insemination, Pulse Electromagnetic Frequency and Livestock, Local Meat Production and Processors, Considerations for Effective Hiring in Agriculture, Department Updates and Cost Share Programs for Managing Invasive Species in Fremont County, and Being Prepared for Calving Season. Other presentations will feature Small-Scale Specialty Corp Practices and Farm Tools, Pasture Seeding Techniques, Benefits of Equine Massage and Adjustment, Horn Fly Management, the Wyoming Honor Farm Garden Project and Community Contributions and No-Till Use, R+ental and Demonstrations.

Presenters on Thursday include Dr. Hallie Hasel, the Wyoming State Veterinarian, and John Hewlett, the UW Extension Farm and Ranch Specialist who will talk on Negotiation in Agriculture when it comes to leases and such; Beekeeping in Fremont County , Basic Farrier Care, Alfalfa Weevil Control Considerations, Online Retail, Aggregation and Distribution Opportunities for Local Food, Practical Nutritional Management of the Ewe, Understanding Mineral Requirements for Grazing Cattle by Dr.Shelby Rosasco, UW Beef Extension Specialist and Direct Marketing Meat in Wyoming.

Programming begins each day 9 a.m. Many of the programs run concurrently. The lunches each day are from 1 to 1:45 p.m.