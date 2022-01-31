Breaking News

Weekend Scores 1/27-1/29

Travis Gupton
Article Updated: January 31, 2022
Comments Off on Weekend Scores 1/27-1/29
Basketball – Pixabay

Boys:

Thursday 1/27

Rocky Mountain def. Thermopolis 60-49 

 

Friday 1/28

Worland def. Lander 63-38

Buffalo def. Thermopolis 59-54

Shoshoni def. Riverside 43-32 

Dubois def. Midwest 90-21

 

Saturday 1/29

Lander def. Lovell 53-28 

Big Piney def. Shoshoni 65-52

Greybull def. St. Stephens 64-63

Dubois def. Meeteetse 51-46

Lyman def. Wyoming Indian 58-57



Girls: 

Thursday 1/27

Rocky Mountain def. Thermopolis 41-24

 

Friday 1/28

Lander def. Worland 51-31 

Buffalo def. Thermopolis 57-26

Wyoming Indian def. Big Piney 43-38

Riverside def. Shoshoni 37-26 

Dubois def. Midwest 34-27

 

Saturday 1/29

Lander def. Lovell 54-41

Big Piney def. Shoshoni 53-46

St. Stephens def. Greybull 53-40

Meeteetse def. Dubois 59-32

Lyman def. Wyoming Indian 67-38

Post navigation

Posted in: