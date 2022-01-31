Weekend Scores 1/27-1/29

Boys:
Thursday 1/27
Rocky Mountain def. Thermopolis 60-49
Friday 1/28
Worland def. Lander 63-38
Buffalo def. Thermopolis 59-54
Shoshoni def. Riverside 43-32
Dubois def. Midwest 90-21
Saturday 1/29
Lander def. Lovell 53-28
Big Piney def. Shoshoni 65-52
Greybull def. St. Stephens 64-63
Dubois def. Meeteetse 51-46
Lyman def. Wyoming Indian 58-57
Girls:
Thursday 1/27
Rocky Mountain def. Thermopolis 41-24
Friday 1/28
Lander def. Worland 51-31
Buffalo def. Thermopolis 57-26
Wyoming Indian def. Big Piney 43-38
Riverside def. Shoshoni 37-26
Dubois def. Midwest 34-27
Saturday 1/29
Lander def. Lovell 54-41
Big Piney def. Shoshoni 53-46
St. Stephens def. Greybull 53-40
Meeteetse def. Dubois 59-32
Lyman def. Wyoming Indian 67-38