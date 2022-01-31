Sports Update 01/31/22

RON THON finished on Saturday evening. Over 700 matches took place in the span of two days on the varsity side. Wind River’s Tucker Jensen took third place in the 220lb weight class. Jensen had this to say after taking third… Jensen was defeated in a close final second pinfall in the semifinals before coming back and quickly taking a early first period pin in the third place match.

Thermopolis’ Wyatt McDermott took 5th on Saturday in the 145lb weight class beating Jayce Berry of Natrona County by a final of 9-7 after three periods.

Shoshoni’s Pehton Truempler took third place in the 152lb weight class. He defeated Wheatland’s Jake Hicks by pinfall. Truempler and I had a moment to talk after his third place win and he had this to say about placing third in the tournament after not get to wrestle the last two seasons.

Dubois’ Wyatt Trembly finished in 6th in the 170lb bracket. He was defeated in the 5th place match to Noah Hone of Kelley Walsh.

In the 285lb bracket it was Lander Valley vs Riverton in the third place match. Kris Topaum of Riverton was defeated by Cody Cunningham of Lander Valley in that match by a 11-4 decision.







In other Fremont County sports:

The Riverton Wolverines still sit atop the 4A west on the boys side with a 9-5 record on the season and 3-0 in conference. The Wolverines will get back to conference play on Friday and Saturday as they take on Jackson and Star Valley. More details and times for those games are coming up later in the week.

Finally today the Dubois Rams and Lady Rams were in action over the weekend against Midwest and Meeteetse. On the girls side it was a tough week for the Lady Rams. On Friday the Lady Rams pulled out a 34-27 win over Midwest. Maren Baker led the way with 28 of the 34 points for the Lady Rams. On Saturday Meeteetse and the Lady Rams faced off. They fell to Meeteetse with a final score of 59-32. Baker led the Lady Rams with 20 points in the loss.