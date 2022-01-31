RPD Arrested two for DWUI over the weekend; One Assault; Squatters evicted; Two crashes reported

Here are the law enforcement reports from the weekend received on Monday morning:

Riverton Police Department – The RDP received 48 calls from 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. on Monday, January 31.

A report is pending on a report received Friday at 9:14 a.m. of possible illegal drug and/or alcohol activity in the vicinity of the Center of Hope on West Adams Avenue.

A resident on East Lincoln Avenue reported the theft of some medicine on Friday at 9:45 a.m. A report was taken.

A 16-year-old male juvenile was trespassed from a residence on East Main Street at 12:55 p.m. on Saturday.

A report is pending on a two vehicle crash involving a blue Toyota and a red Ford on West Main Street at 2:01 p.m. on Saturday

A report is pending on a two vehicle crash involving a white Chevrolet and a gray Ford on East Main Street reported at 5:17 p.m. Saturday.

A resident on East Park Avenue called police to report that some people had taken up residence in her back yard and she wanted them removed. A report is pending. The call came in at 5:36 p.m. Saturday.

The report of a domestic assault was called in at 6:34 p.m. from an address on Birch Avenue in Riverton Saturday evening.

A woman was reported to be in a rest room at a business for over 20 minutes Saturday at 6:45 p.m. The woman’s ride apparently left. A report is pending.

Riverton Police assisted the Thermopolis Police Department on Sunday at 6:02 p.m. regarding an incident in Riverton.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Tiffany Alberding, 41, Riverton, Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at1:16 p.m. at an address on Spencer Street.

A 28-year-old female of Lander was trespassed from a business on North Federal Boulevard after she was observed to have a bag full of allegedly shoplifted items. The report was made at 2:44 p.m.

Dani Spottedelk, 22, Riverton. arrested at 3:07 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard on an outstanding Fremont County warrant.

Charles Michaelsen, 30, Riverton was Arrested on a Fremont County warrant at 3:38 p.m. on West Adams Avenue.

Lisa White, 31, Riverton, Arrested on two Fremont County warrants and for Driving While Under Suspension. The arrest occurred in the 700 block of South Federal Boulevard at 9:20 p.m. on Friday.

Robert Jensen, 56, Riverton, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence and on a Fremont County Warrant at 10:23p.m. Friday at South Federal and East Adams.

There were three arrested at 2:54 a.m. on Saturday morning on South Federal Boulevard for individuals allegedly out with a stolen vehicle. Arrested were Sarah LuJan, 41, Riverton and Gilbert Demartine, 45, Riverton, both on Fremont County arrest warrants and Richard Montoya, 36, Riverton, who was booked on Felony Larceny.

Andrew Oldman, 20, Riverton, was arrested at 3:46 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Federal Boulevard for Driving While Under the Influence, Hit and Run and Minor in Possession and Minor Under the Influence.

Issac Sittingeagle, 35, Arapahoe, was arrested at 3:13 p.m. on North Federal Boulevard on a Natrona County arrest warrant.

Robert Willow, 41, Ethete, Arrested at 4:07 p.m. Saturday for Public Intoxication and Shoplifting at an address on North Federal Boulevard

Christopher Monroe, 38, Arapahoe was arrested for Battery at SageWest Health Care in Riverton for assaulting a nurse at 6:38 p.m. Saturday night.

Craig Roe, 33, Riverton, was arrested for Driving While Under the Influence with a child passenger in a vehicle at 10:13 p.m. on Highway 789 in Riverton Saturday night.

A 46-year-old female was cited for assault after fighting with staff at SageWest Health Care on Sunday at 10:48 p.m.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office report from Thursday, January 27

The Fremont County Dispatch Center was advised of a stolen red colored 2003 Saturday passenger car from Rendezvous Road and Misson Road at 2:21 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A resident on Alkali Flats north of Lander reported at 4:29 p.m. Thursday numerous stolen items. The theft is under investigation.

There were 19 calls for the Frontier Ambulance on Thursday. There were three controlled burns reported.