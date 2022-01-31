Riverton takes top five in two state cheer competitions

Riverton Cheer Squad (Photo provided by Riverton High School Facebook)

The Riverton High School Cheer Squad took part in the 2A/3A/4A state championship over the weekend placing in the top 5 in the all-girl and gameday competition.

Riverton placed 5th in the all-girl competition right behind Cody with a final score of 74.300. Mountain View placed first with a score of 81.900 followed by Buffalo, Rawlins and Cody.

In the gameday competition Riverton took fourth place with a final score of 89.150. Wheatland took first place in that competition with a score of 91.650. Star Valley took second place followed by Mountain View who took third place.