Local DUI Task Force made a Dozen Arrests over New Year Holiday

12 arrests made for impaired driving; Task Force issues hundreds of warnings

As part of a countywide, multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the New Year’s weekend, the Fremont County DUI Task Force made 318 traffic stops, arrested 12 impaired drivers, and made 1 controlled substance arrest.

While the focus was on impaired driving, the Task Force also issued 3 citations for no seatbelt, 42 citations for speeding, 34 citations for other offenses, and made 2 other arrests. The Task Force issued 209 warnings during the 4-day operation.

During 2021, there were 12 fatal crashes and 13 traffic-related fatalities in Fremont County. Eight of the 13 fatalities were alcohol related. Additionally, 4 of the 13 fatalities involved a lack of seatbelt use. During 2021, there were 56 alcohol-related crashes in Fremont County.

The Fremont County DUI Task Force includes Wyoming Highway Patrol, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, and Wind River police departments.

The purpose of the Fremont County DUI Task Force is to reduce fatal crashes through the enforcement of impaired driving and seatbelt laws. These enforcement efforts are promoted by a media campaign that stresses law enforcement’s zero-tolerance stance on impaired driving and commitment to seatbelt enforcement.

