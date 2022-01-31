Lander Valley boys swim team suffers first defeat of season despite breaking record on Saturday

After defeating Riverton at home on Thursday the Lander Valley Tigers went on the road to compete in the Gillette Invite on Saturday.

In the meet the team of senior Jonny Kulow, senior Brennen Blackburn, senior Nolan McFadden and freshman Finn Richards broke the meet record in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:29.72. Blackburn and Kulow won in other events as well for the Tigers. Kulow took first place in the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 50.84. Blackburn took first in the 50 yard freestyle with a time of 22.44.

Despite the record breaking event by Lander Valley it was Laramie that took first place in the invite with a team score of 483. The tigers took second place with a score of 477 followed by Cheyenne Central in third with a score of 396.

The Lander Valley Tigers will be on the road again this weekend for a swim meet in Douglas on Friday and Saturday.







