Fremont County Start-Up Challenge kicked off Monday

IMPACT Fremont is pleased to announce the kickoff of the 2022 Fremont County Start-Up Challenge with the opening of the application period on January 31, 2022. This will be the first year that Fremont County’s newly created annual entrepreneur competition is held. Applicants will be vying for a portion of a seed capital fund that has been set up for the event.

“We are extremely excited to help support new business creation in Fremont County through the annual Fremont County Start-Up Challenge,” said Brian Young, Assistant Director at IMPACT Fremont. “This event, along with our ongoing business mentoring services already in place, will create primary jobs in the county and expand the entrepreneurial ecosystem immensely.”

The free application is simple and straightforward. Interested entrepreneurs answer a few questions describing their business idea, product, or service, the market they plan to serve, and why they believe customers will opt for their offering over other options available to them. A link to the on-line application tool can be found at https://impact307.org/fremont-county/.

Applications will be accepted through March 7, 2022. A panel of community judges, many of them entrepreneurs, will select the top applicants for a semi-final round. Five finalists will be chosen to work with IMPACT Fremont to further develop their plans and prepare a presentation for Pitch Night, which will be held locally on May 14, 2022.

IMPACT 307 is a business development program of the University of Wyoming. It is a not-for-profit business incubator system that provides start-up and early-stage companies with the expertise, networks, and tools necessary for the development of successful businesses. It is a unit of the

University’s Office of Research and Economic Development.

For more information, please contact Brian Young at (720) 365-6694 or email [email protected]