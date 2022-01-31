Council to welcome new RPD Officers, consider 2nd and 3rd reading on ordinances; Approve Liquor License Transfer

Riverton’s City Council Tuesday night will acknowledge and welcome the newest members of the Riverton Police Department at its regular meeting.

Councilors will also hold a public hearing on a retail liquor license transfer from The Landing, LLC d/b/a The Landing Lounge, Building located at 229 E Main St., Riverton, WY To: 150 Predator Productions, INC d/b/a Baked on Broadway, Building located at 116 S Broadway, Suite D.

Councilors will consider the second reading of a disorderly house or business ordinance and third reading of a zoning change for the Buffalo Subdivision on West Sunset across the street from Riverton High School.

The council will be asked to approve the final portion of the Riverton Water Supply Project, which includes the installation of approximately 4,000 linear feet of 8” waterline and seven fire hydrants to serve tribal housing along Cowboy and Cooper Road. Inberg-Miller Engineers reviewed each bid to assure they were complete and responsive to bid specifications and they recommend the City Council award the Base Bid of the project to Viper Underground, Inc. in the amount of $411,280.00. There were seven bids received.

An art project by the Riverton Ambassadors at Central Wyoming Regional Airport will also be reviewed.

The meeting at 7 p.m. will be held at the City Hall Council Chambers with a broadcast of the meeting available on cable channel 191, the city’s Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

See the agenda below: