Commissioners to Review Museum Consolidation on Tuesday; Supplemental Substance Abuse grant

The Fremont County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday morning at the Courthouse in Lander.

Included on Tuesday’s agenda include several topics from Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks on a Commercial Drivers License update and work on the Diversion Dam Bridge.

Public Health Nursing Supervisor Becky Parsons and Fremont County Prevention Organization Coordinator Tauna Groomsmith will discuss the application for supplemental funding on a grant for prevention of adult over-consumption, underage drinking and the use, misuse and abuse of opioids and other drugs.

The proposed merge of Lander’s Fremont County Pioneer and the Museum of the American West will be discussed with Museum Director Scott Goetz and members of the county museum board.

Several other topics will also be reviewed, see the entire agenda below: