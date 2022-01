Dry and mostly sunny, with a breezy wind in many locations. High pressure will keep dry conditions through the weekend.

Today’s highs will be in the low to mid 30s for the Wind River and Bighorn basins with the high 20s in Shoshoni.

Tonight’s lows in the single digits for Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland and the low to upper teens elsewhere in the Wind River and Bighorn basins.