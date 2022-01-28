Community groups met with local legislators Friday morning

Five Fremont County state lawmakers met with community groups and organizations this morning at Central Wyoming College to hear concerns and requests before the 2022 State Legislature convenes in February.

Attending were State Senators Tim Salazar of Riverton and Cale Case of Lander and State Representatives Pepper Ottman of rural Riverton, Lloyd Larsen of Lander and Ember Oakley of Riverton.

The groups and their lead spokesperson who met with the legislators in 30 minute sessions included:

Shawn Griffin of Community Entry Services, Cathy Cline of the Wind River Job Corps, Administrators from Central Wyoming College, Anita Marple of the Fremont County Library, Missy White of the Fremont Air Service Team (FAST), City Administrator Tony Tolstedt from the City of Riverton and Kevin Kershisnik of IDEA, Inc. of Riverton.

The meetings were held in the Wind River Room of the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Education and Community Center on campus.