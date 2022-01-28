Beer Tasting; Lander’s Valentines Day Challenge; Prime Rib dinner & more

Through March 5th – Lander – “Red Desert Audubon” show will take place at the Lander Art Center – Tuesday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Through February 14 – Lander Valentines Day Challenge to raise funds
Friday, Jan. 28 – Lander – 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm – $25 – Beer tasting and Food Pairing event at MaMaw’s Kitchen -260 Grandview Drive
Friday, Jan. 28th – 7:00 to 9:00 AM – Riverton Senior Citizens Center – Pancake Breakfast
Saturday, Jan. 29 – Shoshoni – Prime Rib Dinner at Shoshoni Senior Center – 6:30 p.m. – $20 purchase in advance – 876-2703 for information
Saturday, Jan. 29 – Shoshoni, Cross Country Ski Trip – 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. $15 or $20 with equipment rental – Shoshoni Recreation District – (307) 876-2663 for more information.
Saturday, January 29th from 6:00PM to 8:30PM – Riverton Paint and Create – Come and paint with us! We’ll be painting “Sunset Heart”at The Elks in Riverton- Your $35 ticket includes: 2.5 hours of painting • 16 x 20 stretched canvas to take home • Your own easel to work on • Paint, brushes and aprons • Help from the artist so you can go home loving your new piece!Great Music! • Great Food Options!
Sunday, Jan. 30 – Riverton, Fremont County Fair Royalty Contest – 10-4 – Open riding at 8 a.m., horsemanship at 9 a.m. Interviews and Impromptu speeches to follow. For more information call Pam Rivers at 856-9704 or [email protected] or Kenna Swegler at 851-2089 or [email protected]