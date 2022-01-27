Breaking News

Snow Ending this morning, Mostly Sunny this afternoon

Article Updated: January 27, 2022
Snow will end this morning. Today's highs mostly in the low 30s. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Snow will end this morning, with clouds decreasing for a mostly sunny afternoon. Today’s high temperatures will be in the low 30s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis and in the high 20s for Dubois, Jeffrey City, and Worland. 

