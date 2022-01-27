Shoshone Forest announced new Acting Supervisor

The Shoshone National Forest welcomes Wade McMaster as the Acting Forest Supervisor starting January 31st. Wade is currently the District Ranger on the Gold Beach Ranger District of the Rogue River Siskiyou National Forest in Oregon.

Prior to his role as a district ranger, Wade was the Tribal Relations Program Manager for the Pacific Southwest Region of the Forest Service where he worked with leadership to develop, maintain, and nurture relationships with over 150 California Indian Tribes. Wade started his Forest Service career as a Tribal Liaison for the Plumas, Lassen and Modoc National Forests.

Wade worked in Information Technology for 12 years before his Forest Service career and previously served 10 years in the Air Force as a Russian Cryptologic Linguist. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Liberal Arts from Excelsior College and a Master’s Degree in Educational Counseling from the University of LaVerne.

Wade is a member of the Wintu Tribe of Northern California; he served 13 years as Chairman and continues to serve on the Tribal Council as Vice Chairman. Wade says he feels blessed to walk both paths as a Native American and a Forest Service family member, understanding that the two have much in common when it comes to having a passion for caring for the land.

Growing up in Northern California, Wade spent time in the woods of the Shasta-Trinity and Klamath National Forests and still enjoys getting outdoors with his family. Wade and his wife Stacie have six grown children and four grandchildren.

“I feel truly honored and excited to be coming to the Shoshone National Forest in the role of Acting Forest Supervisor,” said Wade McMaster. “I look forward to working with and getting to know my Forest Service family members in the Rocky Mountain Region.”

For additional information on the Shoshone National Forest, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/shoshone.