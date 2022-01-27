Public Forum featuring Legislators, Commissioners, and City Council set in Lander

The City of Lander invites residents to join some of the community’s elected officials for a public forum to discuss current issues for 2022. The Mayor of Lander, members of City Council, Senator Cale Case, Representative Andi LeBeau, Representative Lloyd Larsen, Commissioner Mike Jones and Commissioner Jennifer McCarty will attend.

Attendees are asked to bring your own questions for a Q+A session moderated by Wyofile’s Chief Executive Matt Copeland. The forum will begin with opening remarks from each official, a round-robin on shared issues, and an open session for questions from the audience.

According to the City of Lander, this is your chance to get to know your representatives to the city council, county commission, and state legislature and to find out more about upcoming decisions and current issues.