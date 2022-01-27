Local resident indicted in carjacking incident

A Fort Washakie man has been arrested and indicted for carjacking, assault resulting in serious bodily injury, and assaulting a federal officer. United States Attorney Bob Murray announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Shane Duane Blackburn, if convicted, could face up to 45 years’ imprisonment, up to a $750,000 fine, three years of supervised release and a $200 special assessment.

Blackburn appeared before United States Magistrate Judge Teresa M. McKee in Lander on January 21, 2021, for an arraignment hearing and he pleaded not guilty. Blackburn was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals, and a jury trial has been set for March 14, 2022, beforeChief United States District Judge Scott W. Skavdahl in Casper.

This crime is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael J. Elmore.

An indictment merely contains allegations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.