Jan 27, 2022 – Jan 27, 2022

John (Jay) Anthony Pfister is the son of Joseph V. Pfister and Lenore M. (Schaefer) Pfister born in Denver Colorado on February 1, 1955 and died January 26, 2022.



A celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home in Riverton Wyoming. Memorials may be made to the Midvale Fire Department in care of the Davis Funeral Home 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.



John started life in Node, Wyoming on the family ranch and graduated from Lusk High School. He moved to Riverton shortly after and made a life there. He called Riverton home.



He worked as a welder for a short time then bought a truck and started hauling hay. John enjoyed many fun hobbies at his acreage. He was an excellent welder and could build just about anything. He drove truck all over Wyoming and was well respected for the way in which he handled his business. Passionate about cars John collected many types and varieties of vehicles.



John was preceded in death by his father, Joseph; mother, Lenore; and brother Charles.



