Animal Cruelty; Elder Abuse; Vehicle Crashes; DUI Arrest and more in Law Enforcement Reports

Here are the law enforcement and arrest reports from across the county from the past 24 hours. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Fremont County Deputies responded to a reported house on fire in the 1000 block of East Lincoln at 9:49 Wednesday afternoon. An object in the home next to a heater caught fire and filled the house with smoke. The object was dragged outside and extinguished by Riverton Police Officers.

The Wind River Police Department was advised of a subject slumped over the wheel of their vehicle at milepost 102 of Highway 789 at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday.

The dispatch center received a report of animal cruelty at 5:25 p.m. at an address on Russian Olive Lane in Lander. The report is under investigation.

Deputies were advised of an injured deer on Burma Road at Alaska Road at 5:49 p.m. on Wednesday.

A report of elder abuse and theft was received from the Pavillion area at 9:07 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies are investigating.

A red Ford F-150 crashed through a fence in the Pavillion area and fled. The owner of the fence called deputies at 11:18 p.m.

There were no arrests reported on Wednesday.

Riverton Police Department

A vehicle crash was reported at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday on the South 12th Street East. A report is pending.

The report of a counterfeit $100 bill was received at 11:35 a.m. from an address on Major Avenue. Officers are investigating.

A guest at the Hampton Inn on North Federal Boulevard called police at 1:01 p.m. Wednesday to report the license plates on her vehicle were stolen overnight. A report was taken.

Police received a report of a fraudulent use of a credit card in Riverton at 2:42 p.m. A report is pending.

A report is also pending on a call from an address on North Federal Boulevard of multiple vehicles and the side of a building and doors being spray painted. the report came in at 7:31 p.m.

A noise complaint was called in at 1:42 a.m. from an address on College Hill Drive of loud music and a female screaming. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations:

Cara Palmer, 53, Riverton, Arrested on two outstanding warrants from Fremont County at 11:16 a.m. at an address on East Adams Avenue.

Marty Moore, 40, Riverton, Arrested on a two outstanding Riverton Police Department warrants and for Public Intoxication at 11:43 pa.m. at an address on North 12 Street East.

A 63-year-old female of Riverton was trespassed from a location on North Federal Boulevard at 1:27 p.m.

Christopher SunRhodes, 68, Arapahoe, Arrested for Public Intoxication at 4:20 p.m. at an address on North 3rd East.

Travis Blackburn, 40, Riverton, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence at 9:47 p.m. in the 700 block of North Federal Boulevard.

Lander Police Department

Lander Police cited 26-year-old Darrian Pebeahsy of Fort Washakie for no Drivers License after a two vehicle crash at 11:57 a.m. at an address on Main Street. There were no injuries reported.

A report of threatening behavior or harassment from an individual at the Lander Middle School was called in at 3:14 p.m. There was no report.

Police reported a sex offense was called in at 3:22 p.m. from the Smith Creek Apartments. The incident is Under Investigation.

A larceny from the Lander Safeway Store was that allegedly occurred on Tuesday was reported Wednesday. No other details were released.