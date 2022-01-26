Ice Skating Rink Now Open at Boysen State Park

How many people know that there is an ice skating rink at Boysen State Park swim beach? Well, now you do.

According to the park’s Facebook page, the rink is now open. Boysen State Park has acquired skates and hockey sticks that are placed at the change house across from the restroom that are on loan from the Shoshoni Recreation District #24. These items are free to use if you do not have your own and park officials said they are relying on the honor system that visitors return them after use.

The ice skating rink is a new amenity at Boysen and state park folks expressed the hope that families will take advantage of it. The rink will be open Wednesday through Sunday but will be closed for resurfacing on Monday’s and Tuesday’s. There’s no charge for the use of the rink or the equipment but the standard park day use fees apply at $7 per vehicle per day for Wyoming residents and $12 per vehicle per day for non residents Come out to the park and have a great time this Winter!