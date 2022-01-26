Jul 13, 1951 – Jan 24, 2022

Funeral services for Anita M. Carrier, 70, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Fremont Center, Fremont County Fairgrounds. Interment will follow at Friday Cemetery. There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 28, 2022 at Davis Funeral Home followed by a wake at 359 Ethete Road. Anita passed away peacefully on Monday, January 24, 2022 at her home in Ethete, Wyoming surrounded by her loving family.



Anita was born on July 13, 1951, daughter of Moses Paul Moss, Sr. and Wyoma (Bitner) Moss in Lander, Wyoming. She was a lifelong resident of the Wind River Reservation. After obtaining her G.E.D. with her sister, Susanna Oldman, she met and married Norcees Carrier, Sr. in 1976 and later divorced in 1990. Before retiring to take care of her dad, Anita worked as a CNA at Westward Heights Care Center. Anita was ordained as a minister to pastor the Pentecostal Revival Center in 1981. Our mom loved to share the gospel and preached to many over the years. She also loved to share her testimony of how her life was full of constant drunkenness and hopelessness. Late one night in 1980, after a night of partying, she woke up and called the Assembly of God minister and wanted to make Jesus her Lord and Savior. From then on, she devoted her life to him and brought her children and grandchildren up to believe in God, to trust Him and to pray to Him. She made the best fry bread and loved to make it for others. She also loved family dinner and cookouts, to sing gospel songs, especially with her daughter, Pauline. Anita welcomed many family members through the years into her home to have a place to stay and loved them like her own.



Anita was preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Black and Dora Friday Bitner; aunt, Rosie B. Moss; uncles, Pius Moss and Herman Moss, Sr.; brothers, Richard (Rosie) Moss, Harold (Sylvia) Moss, Alonzo (Gladys) Moss, Sr., Norman (Zona) Moss, Charles (Katherine) Moss, Paul Moss, Jr., Raphael “Sugar Ray” Moss, Kendall Moss, Sr., Weldon Dale Moss, Medrik (Rose) Moss, Sr., Herman J. Moss, Jr.; sisters, Gloria (Larry) Wheeler, Elizabeth Brown, Dolores Moss, Tekawitha SunRhodes, Eileen Jo C’Bearing, Julie Brown, Victoria Friday, Alice Moss and Linda Moss; son, Roman Moss; nephews, Duane Moss, Rodney Jorgenson, James Jorgenson, Weldon Moss, Kendall Joe Moss, Jr. and David Moss, Sr.; daughters, LCpl Amanda Carrier, Naomi Carrier, Rebecca Moss; nieces, Dawn Wheeler, Michelle Moss, Deanna Makeshine, Johanna Moss, Mary Jane Blackbird, Johnna Moss; grandson, Little Sun Carrier.



Survivors include her daughters, Pauline Moss, Madonna (Curtis) Kienlen; Raphaelita (Perci) Runningshield-Carrier and Charity Carrier; her nieces whom she took as her own, Haroldine Moss, Charla Moss, Eliza Moss, Lupe Blackburn, Cheryl Wheeler, Laurencine Wheeler, Rozeanne Jorgenson, Murial Moss, Jamie Moss, Tracy (George) Abeyta, Jennifer Moss, Denise Moss, Paula Moss, Sandy (Pat) Ironcloud, Debbie Antelope, Aleta Moss, Marva Moss, Aldene (Marty) Underwood, Ava (Mylan) Glenmore, Rikina (Bill) Armour, Jeanette (Greg) Roanhorse, Elmeretta Blackbird, Marguerite ( Wesley) Underwood, Lazara Sanchez, and Elisa Gleich; Her son Norcees “Sonny” Carrier, Jr.; her nephews, Darrel Moss, Michael Moss, Arron C’Hair, Jesse Blackbird, Roanld Moss, Winston Jorgenson, Kenneth Jorgenson, Edgar Jorgenson, Santee Moss, Gabriel Moss, Alonzo Moss Jr., Cletus Moss, Weldon Dale Moss, and Derek Aragon; her precious grandchildren, Wyoma Littleshield, Anita Littleshield, Benjamin St. Clair, Ezra Kienlen, Sidney Thurber, Andrew Talty, Sequoia Carrier, Brandon Yellowhair, Jacen Makeshine, April Makeshine, Michael Nomee, Robert Nomee, Cherish Nomee, Gretchen Nomee, Seth Stevenson-Moss, Torrey Trey Hill, Chrislyn Moss, Aleesa Mos, Teelynn (Donald) Littleshield, Ivy Arthur, Donelle Littleshield, Dominique Littleshield, Donavan Littleshield, and Michael Gould; great grandchildren, Shonesy Moss, Maite Moss, Pius Moss, August Moss, Deja Moss, Laylien Moss, Alana Littleshield, Katerry Walks, Darious Young, and Ariaha Trosper.



Her brothers, Nelson (Emma) Moss, Leonard Moss, Sr., Donald Moss, Patrick Moss, Leonard J. Moss, and George Moss. Her sisters, Susanna Oldman, Rosella Moss, Frances Heidenberger, Ursula (Robert) Aragon, Maxine Moss, Frieda Nomee Booth and Zelma Bell.



Special Friends in the ministry Evangelist, Robert Nomee, Theron and Kaye Wells, Jason and Sara Lucas, Gary and Karen Chingman.



